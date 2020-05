Description

Growing up in poverty has life-long consequences for a child’s physical and mental health and economic well-being. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated conditions for millions of children and families. Yet, child poverty is not an intractable problem. Join leading national experts in an engaging dialogue on actions that can be taken to address urgent threats to children and our stubbornly high child poverty rates.



This webinar will feature a discussion between Jeff Madrick, director of the Bernard L. Schwartz Rediscovering Government Initiative and author of Invisible Americans, and three members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s consensus committee that authored the landmark report, A Roadmap to Reducing Child Poverty, Greg Duncan, Christine James-Brown, and Dolores Acevedo-Garcia.



Join us on Thursday, June 18 at 2:00 pm as we both celebrate Children’s Week and discuss policies and programs that can significantly reduce child poverty in our country. Please register to obtain the Zoom link.



Featuring:

● Jeff Madrick, author, senior fellow at The Century Foundation, and director of the Bernard L. Schwartz Rediscovering Government Initiative

● Greg Duncan, distinguished professor of education, University of California, Irvine

● Christine James-Brown, president and chief executive officer, Child Welfare League of America

● Dolores Acevedo-Garcia, Samuel F. and Rose B. Gingold professor of human development and social policy and director of the Institute for Child, Youth and Family Policy at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management, Brandeis University

● Moderator, Cara Baldari, vice president of family economics, First Focus on Children



Sponsored by The Century Foundation’s Bernard L. Schwartz Rediscovering Government Initiative, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and First Focus on Children